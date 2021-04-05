Florida Georgia Line (Photo: John Shearer)

Congratulations to BMLG RECORDS' FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, who hit #1 on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with their hit, "Long Live."

The achievement marks the second consecutive chart-topper for the BMLG RECORDS team, which hit #1 last week with BRETT YOUNG's "LADY." Kudos to Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion & Marketing MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO and Coord./Promotion KYLIE DEMBEK.

