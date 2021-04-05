-
Florida Georgia Line Hits #1 With 'Long Live'
April 5, 2021 at 7:05 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to BMLG RECORDS' FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, who hit #1 on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with their hit, "Long Live."
The achievement marks the second consecutive chart-topper for the BMLG RECORDS team, which hit #1 last week with BRETT YOUNG's "LADY." Kudos to Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion & Marketing MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO and Coord./Promotion KYLIE DEMBEK.