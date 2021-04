McGann

Comedian PAT MCGANN is filling in for DAVE PLIER on FRIDAY (4/9) at NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO.

MCGANN, host of the "ALL OVER THE PLACE WITH PAT MCGANN" podcast and a protegé of SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO, has been a fill-in and a guest on WGN in the past, most recently for KAREN CONTI on MARCH 21st.

« see more Net News