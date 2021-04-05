The Ace & TJ Show

For the first time in 18 years, on MONDAY (4/12) THE ACE & TJ SHOW will be heard on a different radio station in BIRMINGHAM, AL, crossing the street to SUMMIT MEDIA Hot AC WPYA (MIX 97.3). The integration into SUMMIT MEDIA/BIRMINGHAM marks the first of many moves ACE & TJ are making to syndication.

SUMMIT MEDIA EVP/PROGRAMMING RANDY CHASE said, "ACE & TJ bring incredible energy and content that is perfect for SUMMIT MEDIA/BIRMINGHAM. We're thrilled to have them part of the MIX 97.3 team.” “We are thrilled to have THE ACE & TJ SHOW continue on BIRMINGHAM on 97.3. The opportunities that a partnership with SUMMIT MEDIA brings to the future of ATJ, Inc. is very exciting," said ACE. With TJ adding, "We consider BIRMINGHAM to be our second home and we’re really excited to be a part of the SUMMIT family."

THE ACE & TJ RADIO SHOW is now available for radio station syndication in three (3) options, live 5-10a ET, delayed and edited for more music stations with ACE & TJ ANYTIME, or as a stand-alone, digital 24/7 personality asset with THE ACE & TJ SHOW PLUS. The Ace & TJ Show brings with it inventory for local stations to sell in eight (8) media and for HOT AC, COUNTRY, CLASSIC/ADULT HITS/80s, CHR, ALT and AC stations. For information, contact ADAM GOODMAN at (843)-212-6522 or ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com.

