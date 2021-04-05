Worthington

Singer/songwriter and NBC-TV's "The Voice" season six finalist JAKE WORTHINGTON has signed with BIG LOUD for both management and publishing representation. The TEXAS native has been writing with NASHVILLE hitmakers CRAIG WISEMAN, LEE MILLER, TONY LANE, ERNEST KEITH SMITH, MATT JENKINS and more, and is expected to release new music in the coming months.

“As a Texan myself, adding JAKE to the BIG LOUD roster is truly a full-circle moment for me,” said BIG LOUD MANAGEMENT's TROY "TRACKER" JOHNSON. “There’s just something about him, and I’m excited for everyone to hear it. He’s real, he’s Country--plain and simple.”

“We are thrilled to welcome JAKE into the BIG LOUD PUBLISHING family as well,” said BIG LOUD PUBLISHING's TRAVIS CARTER. "We can’t wait to continue building upon the already incredible catalog of Country music he is bringing to the table."

Added WORTHINGTON, “I am so proud to make Country music happen with this group of trailblazers."

