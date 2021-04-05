Updates And Recap

WESTWOOD ONE SPORTS will be covering the MASTERS TOURNAMENT action at AUGUSTA NATIONAL again for the 66th consecutive year to feed updates throughout the event and a nightly hour-long recap show. The syndicator lost the rights to offer hole-by-hole coverage to SIRIUSXM this season.

Two-minute-long leader board updates and breaking news will be fed at :16 and :46 past the hour, 102 updates over the four days, anchored by TED EMRICH. The hour-long "THE MASTERS TONIGHT" recap show will be hosted by KEVIN KUGLER and CHARLIE RYMER.

