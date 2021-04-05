New logo

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WPKR/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI has re-branded from “NASH-FM 99.5” to “99.5 PKR,” positioned as “New Country Now.” The station posted its new logo on FACEBOOK TODAY (4/5) with the message “Welcome back to the future.” The on-air lineup remains unchanged.

The station joins a growing list of CUMULUS Country stations which have shifted away from the company’s formerly national “NASH” and “NASH ICON” branding in recent months. They include WDRQ/DETROIT; WFYR/PEORIA, IL; WNNF/CINCINNATI; WXBM/PENSACOLA, FL; KAYD/BEAUMONT, TX; KATC/COLORADO SPRINGS; WKDF/NASHVILLE; WOGT/CHATTANOOGA and, most recently WFBE/FLINT, MI.

« see more Net News