Debuted Monday

Financial news anchor and author NICOLE LAPIN has returned to the iHEARTMEDIA PODCAST NETWORK with "MONEY REHAB WITH NICOLE LAPIN," a daily financial podcast that debuted MONDAY (4/5). The show answers audience questions and profiles prominent women in business. LAPIN previously co-hosted the iHEARTRADIO podcast "HUSH MONEY" with ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE Editor-in-Chief JASON FEIFER.

"I put myself through my own 'money rehab,' although it wasn't called that when I was getting my financial life together, from living paycheck-to-paycheck to growing my own wealth and teaching others to do the same," said LAPIN. "I hope that by being really honest about my mistakes and straight-up about how personal finances work, I can help others do it faster than I did and not make the same mistakes."

"We are thrilled to announce NICOLE LAPIN's latest iHEARTRADIO original podcast, 'MONEY REHAB,'" said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. "NICOLE is a financial expert whose advice and teachings empower female audiences. Her podcast is authentic, allowing listeners to hear candid money conversations that were once taboo to discuss, now out in the open, allowing those in need of money advice to get out of their financial trenches. I think our listeners will find the podcast to be very relatable. "

