Mountain Stage

With the WEST VIRGINIA SENATE’s recent move to eliminate funding for WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, its popular, nearly four-decade-old “Mountain Stage” show is now in jeopardy. According to PR materials sent out on the show’s behalf, “The Senate has proposed a total reduction of $3.8 million to the WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING budget, and has left $300K in the state’s budget for the show. This would make it impossible to produce ‘Mountain Stage’ and all the other worthy national and local programming produced by local CHARLESTON NPR affiliate WVPB.”

The show, hosted by its co-founder and artistic director LARRY GROCE, launched in 1983 and is now distributed by NPR Music to more than 280 stations weekly. Recorded in CHARLESTON, WV in front of a live audience, the show showcases performers in a range of genres including Country, Folk, Blues and Americana.

In response to the potential budget cuts, GROCE said, “After 38 years, I'm not sure what kind of ‘separation shock’ there would be if WVPB is unfunded. I sincerely hope we are not forced to find out.”

GRAMMY-winning Country singer and WEST VIRGINIA native KATHY MATTEA published an editorial in SUNDAY’s (4/4) CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL in defense of the program, writing, “The respect this show has among the musicians I come in contact with around the country is hard to overstate … A cut to ‘Mountain Stage’ would be doubly tragic because lately there’s been an unexpected and thrilling upswing in the show’s following. During this pandemic, their listenership has grown by 30%, and the number of stations carrying the show has grown by 21%!” Read her full statement here.

For more information on how to keep “Mountain Stage” and other WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING programming on the air, click here.

« see more Net News