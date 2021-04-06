Dr. View (Stevie Johnson), Executive Producer: 'Fire In Little Africa' (Photo: Ian Maule, Tulsa World)

FIRE IN LITTLE AFRICA, a groundbreaking album of original material, written and recorded by a collective of Oklahoma hip hop artists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the TULSA RACE MASSACRE, will be released on MAY 28th by MOTOWN RECORDS/BLACK FORUM in partnership with TULSA's BOB DYLAN CENTER and WOODY GUTHRIE CENTER.

A release from the partnering organizations described the project: "The 21-track collection gets to the truth of what happened on MAY 31st and JUNE 1st, 1921 when a white mob descended on the streets of GREENWOOD, then a prosperous TULSA neighborhood known as BLACK WALL STREET, and burned down the business district, destroying roughly 1,500 homes, killing hundreds and leaving thousands of Black TULSANS homeless. For years, this historic, albeit dire, chapter was left out of classrooms and textbooks as the city attempted to erase this part of its past. The artists heard on FIRE IN LITTLE AFRICA get to the truth through urgent songs, recalling stories told and stories lived in hope to usher in a new era for TULSA as they help the community process this generational trauma through music."

MOTOWN RECORDS Chairman & CEO, ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM said, "FIRE IN LITTLE AFRICA is a powerful and timely project that provides a platform and outlet for the incredibly talented and thriving music community of TULSA, OKLAHOMA. Carrying the legacy of the BLACK WALL STREET community, FIRE IN LITTLE AFRICA is a body of work filled with purpose and prolific storytelling. I am honored and feel privileged to have MOTOWN RECORDS/BLACK FORUM partner with DR. VIEW, the BOB DYLAN CENTER and GUTHRIE CENTER to release this impactful hip-hop album.”



STEVIE “DR. VIEW” JOHNSON, PhD, Manager, Education & Diversity Outreach at the WOODY GUTHRIE CENTER/BOB DYLAN CENTER and the album’s executive producer, added, “FIRE IN LITTLE AFRICA has evolved into a communal hip hop movement and we’re excited that we get to share the flavor, history and legacy of BLACK WALL STREET with the world, in collaboration with the amazing leadership of the MOTOWN/BLACK FORUM family. We’re grateful for ETHIOPIA’s foresight in providing us an opportunity to share our important stories with the world. There are BLACK WALL STREETS across the diaspora and we unequivocally know that FIRE IN LITTLE AFRICA will inspire many people. In the words of STEPH SIMON, ‘everything is us.’”



FIRE IN LITTLE AFRICA was recorded in GREENWOOD over a five-day period in MARCH 2020. Studios were set up at the GREENWOOD CULTURAL CENTER and other locations, including the former home of 1921 massacre mastermind/KKK leader TATE BRADY. The house is now owned by former NFL first-round draft pick and TULSA native FELIX JONES. THE TULSA WORLD was on hand to speak with the artists involved in the historic sessions. Read the article HERE and check out the accompanying video HERE.

PHOTO CAPTION: Fire in Little Africa artists pictured in front of the Skyline Mansion, a now Black-owned venue originally built by a KKK leader who helped orchestrate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. This photo is inspired by a group photo of original Black Wall Street business owners from before 1921.

Photo Credit: Ryan Cass

