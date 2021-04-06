KYGO Picks Up Good Parts Media 'Country Prep'

GOOD PARTS MEDIA, an ADLARGE company, announced MONDAY (4/5) that it has entered into a deal with BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER for use of "Prep Country," a service of the GOOD PARTS MEDIA portfolio.

KYGO PD BRIAN MICHEL commented, “This was a no-brainer for us. Our morning show was looking for customizable show content that was relevant, entertaining, and most importantly quick and simple to use at a moment’s notice during the show. We were especially impressed with the Country format-branded content and sharing information with our audience that hasn’t quite made it to the mainstream press yet.”

Morning show host, TRACY DIXON added, “In my 20-year career hosting a morning show in Country music, I can truly say this prep service captures the news and stories that inspire engaging and entertaining conversation that’s of interest to our demographic.”

For more information about GOOD PARTS MEDIA, contact jessica@adlarge.com.

« see more Net News