Moving To Katz

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM is moving its national advertising sales representation from GEN MEDIA PARTNERS to KATZ RADIO GROUP under a multi-year deal, with SBS' national spot business divided between KATZ's CHRISTAL RADIO and KATZ RADIO divisions.

“As the largest minority-owned and certified Hispanic multimedia company, we have been committed to culturally engaging, entertaining and uplifting Hispanics across the nation since our inception nearly four decades ago,” said SBS COO ALBERT RODRIGUEZ. “Our partnership with KATZ is a testament of our commitment and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them on developing innovative solutions for brands that are looking to engage with Hispanics through our unparalleled offerings.”

“KATZ is exceptional at educating marketers on how best to reach multicultural consumers through audio campaigns,” said SBS National/AIRE RADIO NETWORKS EVP ELISA TORRES. “We’re very excited to bring our diverse and broad audio footprint together in order to provide advertisers unique opportunities that engage our multicultural consumers in a meaningful way.”

KATZ Pres. CHRISTINE TRAVAGLINI said, “The new partnership with SBS further amplifies KATZ’s commitment to providing Hispanic marketing solutions to our advertisers with unparalleled scale. We are thrilled to partner with Latino powerhouse SBS during this exciting time for multicultural marketing.”

