Radio Merch Shop

BENZTOWN has launched RADIO MERCH SHOP, a service that creates and operates customized “pop-up” online stores for radio stations for station-branded products. These items help stations promote their brands and create a new profit center.

RADIO MERCH SHOP builds a landing page for each participating station – and handles order fulfillment and inventory from start to finish. All radio stations have to do is upload their logo or artwork, promote their merch shop on-air, on the station website and via social media, and then get paid each month for profits from their station’s online shop. There are no upfront costs, service or set-up fees, and RADIO MERCH SHOP takes overstock, office clutter and chaos out of the equation. For every product sold, the station earns $5 or more.

Said BENZTOWN VP Sales & Ops MASA PATTERSON, “RADIO MERCH SHOP makes it effortless and hassle-free for stations to launch and operate their own pop-up online merch shop that builds their brand and allows them to bank some cash every month. And it only takes 48 hours from the time a station sends us their logo or other artwork to get their merch shop up and running. Stations get a customized,

