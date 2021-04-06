Sold

JACKMAN HOLDING COMPANY, LLC is selling KXXP/WHITE SALMON, WA-PORTLAND, OR to BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC for $700,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing. BUSTOS has flipped the station from Oldies as 104.5 MeTV FM to Spanish Top 40/Rhythmic as URBANA 104.5 in a simulcast with KOOR-A/PORTLAND.

In other filings with the FCC, ROCKING M MEDIA WICHITA, LLC is selling Country KKGQ (92.3 THE BRAND)/NEWTON-WICHITA, KS to CHAD BOERGER's PINNACLE MEDIA, LLC (UNION BROADCASTING, INC.) for $623,000 plus a program to benefit non-profit ENVISION BROADCAST NETWORK's mission to help blind and visually impaired youths, and ENVISION will put all actions to seize the station assets from ROCKING M on hold until the sale closes; ENVISION merged with ROCKING M in 2017 to put KKGQ under ROCKING M's ownership, but the deal resulted in ENVISION suing ROCKING M over unpaid debt.

COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. is selling Country WYAY (CAROLINA COUNTRY 106.3)/BOLIVIA, NC to MARYLAND MEDIA ONE, LLC for $400,000 ($75,000 cash, $325,000 in a promissory note).

STAR COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Southern Gospel WVRC-A, Country WVRC-F and W278CP/SPENCER, WV to ASM COMMUNICATIONS INC. for $320,000.

COLT COMM, LLC is selling Country KKCA/ARVIN-BAKERSFIELD, CA to SHEMOGUL MEDIA, LLC for $315,000.

WALKER RADIO GROUP, LLC, licensee of Country KRBL (105.7 THE RED DIRT REBEL)/IDALOU-LUBBOCK, TX, has filed for debtor-in-possession status after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

THE OMEGA CHURCH INTERNATIONAL MINISTRIES, INC. is transferring low power FM WOIB-LP/OAKLAND PARK, FL to WOIB 101.9 FM MINISTRY, INC. for no consideration.

Applying for STAs were FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (KPFR/PINE GROVE, OR, reduced power due to transmitter issues) and iHEARTMEDIA's iHM LICENSES, LLC (WNDE-A/INDIANAPOLIS, reduced power nondirectionally at night due to failure of the nighttime system).

GREATER SEBRING ADVENTIST EDUCATIONAL RADIO has requested a Silent STA for WGSE-LP/SEBRING, FL due to technical difficulties.

FENTY L. FUSS has applied for a Silent STA for WNOU-A/DREW, MS while new facilities are constructed.

FAMILY STATIONS, INC. also filed for an extension of its Silent STA for WMFL/FLORIDA CITY, FL pending sale of the station and move to a new site.

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the swap of Contemporary Christian KLKI (K-LOVE)/DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ to CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC. in exchange for Religion KVIR/BULLHEAD CITY, AZ.

JOY CHRISTIAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion KELE-A and Classic Gospel KELE-F/MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO to DOCKINS COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $160,000. JOY has also closed on the sale of Classic Gospel KOZX/CABOOL, MO to DOCKINS for $57,500.

And ILLIANA COMMUNICATIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of Full Service WBYS-A-W229BZ/CANTON, IL to SPOON RIVER MEDIA, LLC for $30,000.

