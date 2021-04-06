March Rankings

PODTRAC has released its MARCH 2020 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts, with the top 4 slots on the publisher chart remaining the same and the top 9 the same on the individual podcast chart.

All but 2 of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from FEBRUARY, and Average Unique Monthly Audience figures for the top 10 were up 11% from FEBRUARY; Global Unique Streams & Downloads rose 11% for the top 10 from FEBRUARY and were flat year-to-year.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (last month #1, 560 active shows) NPR (#2, 47 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (#3, 15 shows) WONDERY (#4, 113 shows) PRX (#6, 94 shows) ESPN/ABC (#8, 103 shows) NBC NEWS (#7, 39 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (#5, 56 shows) WARNERMEDIA (#9, 116 shows) CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE (#10, 112 shows) KAST MEDIA (#11, 51 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (#12, 66 shows) DAILY WIRE (#13, 6 shows) WNYC STUDIOS (#14, 40 shows) TED (#16, 15 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (#15, 1 show) BLAZE MEDIA (#17, 24 shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (#18, 47 shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (#19, 38 shows) HIDDEN BRAIN MEDIA (#20, 1 show)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) DATELINE NBC (4) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (6) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (7) CALL HER DADDY (8) PARDON MY TAKE (9) CNN NEWS BRIEFING (11) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (10) FRESH AIR (14) PLANET MONEY (13) RADIOLAB (17) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (16) HIDDEN BRAIN (12) SHORT WAVE (18) NPR POLITICS (15) FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST (19) ED TALKS DAILY (21)

