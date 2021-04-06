MOTOWN RECORDS has named ALISON FINLEY as EVP/COO. FINLEY will oversee the day-to-day operations of the label as well as shared services with various teams across MOTOWN's parent company, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP.

Chairman/CEO ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM said, "ALISON has been a strong advocate for artists throughout her career. I've worked with her for years and have always admired her forward-thinking and innovative approach to designing deals that set up artists and labels for success. I'm excited to welcome her as a key member of our leadership team and I look forward to working with her to continue to redefine MOTOWN and find new ways to support our artists, partners and ever-growing catalogue on a global level."

We are proud to welcome Alison Finley to the Motown family as EVP and Chief Operating Officer.



With her commitment to artists and forward-thinking approach, we are excited to build upon Motown’s legacy. pic.twitter.com/z1rEioD7j9 — Motown Records (@motown) March 25, 2021

