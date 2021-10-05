On Sale October 5th, 2021

DEY STREET BOOKS has announced that they are publishing a new book from GRAMMY-winning musician and FOO FIGHTERS front man DAVE GROHL called "The Storyteller" on sale OCTOBER 5th, 2021. In MAY 2020, GROHL wrote a piece for THE ATLANTIC on missing the thrill of live music during the COVID-19 era, followed by a series of INSTRAGRAM posts @davestruestories which has led to writing his first book.

GROHL said, “There is a common thread that runs throughout everything that I do: storytelling. Whether in song, documentary film or on the page, I have always felt compelled to share moments from my life. This inclination is a huge part of what excites me creatively but also as a human being. In March 2020, realizing that my day job with the FOO FIGHTERS was going to go on hold, I started an INSTAGRAM account (@davestruestories) and decided to focus all of my creative energy on writing some of my stories down, something I love doing but I’ve never really had the time for. I soon found that the reward I felt every time I posted a story was the same as the feeling I get when playing a song to an audience, so I kept on writing.

The response from readers was a soul-filling as any applause in an arena. So, I took stock of all the experiences I’ve had in my life-incredible, difficult, funny and emotional-and decided it was time to finally put them into words. Now with the amazing people at DEY STREET BOOKS I’m excited and honored to announce 'The Storyteller,' a collection of memories of a life lived loud. From my early days growing up in the suburbs of WASHINGTON, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone. Turn it up!”

« back to Net News