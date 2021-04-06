Ricki Sanchez

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE's morning show the WOODY & JIM SHOW has added RICKI SANCHEZ to its team. The WOODY & JIM SHOW featuring WOODY WOOD, JIM CHANDLER and ZAC WOODWARD has been on in NASHVILLE for more than 20 years and is nominated to be named to the TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME.

SANCHEZ joins the show APRIL 26 and comes in from the syndicated ZACH SANG SHOW, where she most recently was a co-host and producer.

WRVW PD JONATHAN SHUFORD commented, "We got hundreds of submissions from talented candidates across the country, and RICKI immediately stood out from the beginning as someone with a vibrant personality and unique perspective that fits in with the WOODY & JIM SHOW perfectly. We’re ecstatic to welcome her to join the show and help us wake up NASHVILLE for years to come."

SANCHEZ added, "I can't wait to join the WOODY AND JIM SHOW. It's been my dream to be part of a morning show and I'm so glad it's going to happen with such an amazing team in such a vibrant city like NASHVILLE."

