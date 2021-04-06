Smith

NASHVILLE-based singer/songwriter NATE SMITH has signed with CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA). He is managed by KEVIN "CHIEF" ZARUK and SIMON TIKHMAN with THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT. He signed a global publishing deal with SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE last year (NET NEWS 10/16/20).

SMITH's solo career took off after writing "Wildfire" as a way to share his experiences after living through the CALIFORNIA wildfire that hit his hometown of PARADISE in 2018. The song went viral on TIKTOK and has garnered more than 15 million streams. His latest song, "Sleeve," is available everywhere now.

« see more Net News