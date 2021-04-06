Sampson

Author and podcaster AUBREY SAMPSON is joining SALEM Religion WYLL-A/CHICAGO as co-host of the afternoon show "THE COMMON GOOD" with incumbent BRIAN FROM, starting TOMORROW (4/7). SAMPSON, co-founder with her husband of RENEWAL CHURCH in WEST CHICAGO, replaces IAN SIMKINS, who left in FEBRUARY to pastor a NASHVILLE church.

“To have such a gifted communicator like AUBREY join ‘THE COMMON GOOD’ is an incredible score for AM 1160,” said Regional VP/GM JEFF REISMAN. “She brings a fresh perspective and an important voice to many of the issues that are close to the hearts of our listeners. Both AUBREY and BRIAN have deep ties to the community through their churches, and we look forward to hearing the connection they’ll make with our audience.”

“I’m thrilled to join AM 1160 because of their long-standing commitment to creative communication and being a light for Christ in the media world of CHICAGO,” said SAMPSON, also host of the "NOTHING IS WASTED" podcast. “I’m even more excited to step into the ‘house’ that BRIAN FROM and IAN SIMKINS worked hard to build over the past two years. We’ll work hard to continue discussing issues that matter, to tear down walls that don’t matter, to encourage our listeners, to empower diverse voices, to laugh a bit along the way, and to build sturdy bridges in our increasingly divided world.”

