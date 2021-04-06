Number Cruncher

Just how many podcasts are out there? It's a number you need to know if you're a podcaster, and the conventional wisdom is that there are two million or so podcasts in the market. But that number might be misleading, and in his AM/FM/PODCAST column at ALL ACCESS this week, AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN takes a deeper dive into the numbers and finds that there's a major difference between the raw number of podcasts you've heard elsewhere and the true number of podcasts that are actually players in the business.

GOLDSTEIN analyzes the industry by narrowing things down by how many episodes a podcast has published, and the percentage of shows with three or fewer, or 10 or fewer, episodes may surprise you. And the role of free hosting platforms like SPOTIFY's ANCHOR doesn't escape GOLDSTEIN's analysis, either.

It's a must-read for anyone looking for the truth about podcasting, and you'll find it by clicking here. STEVE is also on the podcasting panel at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT coming up APRIL 21-22, joining JEFF and CALLIE DAULER ("THE UPSIDE" podcast) and ALL ACCESS' PERRY MICHAEL SIMON to offer the truth (and a lot of useful advice) about moving from radio to podcasting.

