DJ Renner At Rise Rooftop

11 year-old DJ RENNER, son of award winning DJ and former radio programmer RIDDLER (RICH PANGILINAN), made his first in person DJ debut on SATURDAY, (4/3) at RISE ROOFTOP in HOUSTON. RENNER played a 50 minute set for a family event called "Local Love" to help support HOUSTON RODEO COOK-OFF, which has been cancelled for the second time due to the pandemic.

ALL ACCESS checked in with proud dad, RIDDLER, now the Director of Entertainment and Digital Content, as well as resident DJ for RISE ROOFTOP. "It all started when we began livestreaming together when the pandemic hit," he said/ "After a few livestreams he started gaining followers and even picked up a few private zoom parties for a gym in NORTH CAROLINA. Before we knew it, COMCAST XFINITY began sponsoring some of our livestream events."

RIDDLER added proudly, "SATURDAY was RENNER's first in person event and he programmed and played all by himself. He was singing and dancing and just having a good time, and even got local press."

RIDDLER is mostly known for his residency at iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WHTZ (Z100) and Rhythmic AC WKTU (103.5)/NEW YORK. He's also known for his former role as APD for RADIO ONE's Top 40 WNOW (RADIO NOW 100.9)/INDIANAPOLIS and KROI (92.1 RADIO NOW)/HOUSTON.

In his new role with RISE ROOFTOP, RIDDLER will work with artists, managers, labels and the community on bringing in great talent, marketing, staffing, budgeting etc. He will also use his relationships to work with local radio stations in HOUSTON. RISE ROOFTOP hosts its first event this FRIDAY (4/9) with COX MEDIA GROUP's Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q), "Up Close & Personal With KANE BROWN."

