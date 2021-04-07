Charese Fruge, Monica Rivera

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets the lowdown from newly-minted AUDACY Content Producer/Country Music MONICA RIVERA, who arrives in her new post from ALL ACCESS/NASHVILLE.

On following her dream, not to mention career path, RIVERA notes, "My love for the format was my biggest motivator for working in the music industry. Country music has been the soundtrack of my life and means so much to me. The thought of working with it daily and learning more about the behind the scenes really excited me. Music of all genres impacts people in such incredible ways, and to be a part of a platform servicing that music and content to fans is a really special thing to me. I’m so excited to join a company that is a part of everyday lives through various audio platforms.”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," count on CHARESE FRUGE to uncover a dynamic women making a difference in our industries.

