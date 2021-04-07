UMG & Republic Records Form Partnership With Sal Slaiby

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) and REPUBLIC RECORDS announced TUESDAY (4/6) a partnership with Founder and CEO of SALXCO and XO RECORDS SAL SLAIBY to launch UNIVERSAL ARABIC MUSIC (UAM). SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE, MONTE LIPMAN and SAL SLAIBY, who will serve as Founder and CEO of UAM, made the announcement.

The newly created label is dedicated to discovering, introducing and championing the artists, sounds and rich musical culture of the MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA (MENA) region to audiences around the world.

GRAINGE said, “In today’s global music marketplace, we’ve demonstrated time and again that worldwide hits come from anywhere. There is so much talent in this part of the world that with SAL’s incredible experience and intimate knowledge of the MENA region, alongside his track record for helping to break global artists, he will bring a unique vision, strategy and power to UNIVERSAL ARABIC MUSIC.”

REPUBLIC RECORDS Founder and CEO MONTE LIPMAN added, “SAL’s clear vision and

blueprint for UNIVERSAL ARABIC MUSIC will become a catalyst for ARABIC music in the

marketplace. His ability to identify, curate and deliver talent globally remains a force of

nature. The cultural importance of music from the MENA region crossing boundaries

and reaching all corners of the world is long overdue.”

WASSIM “SAL” SLAIBY, Founder and CEO, UNIVERSAL ARABIC MUSIC said, “It’s been my

dream to highlight the talent and culture of ARABIC music on a global level with partners

that I trust and admire."

As the first dedicated global label of its kind, UAM will focus on elevating ARABIC music

and artists to the forefront of popular music culture and help shine a global spotlight on

the next wave of artists and talent from the region to break through, while creating new

opportunities to introduce ARABIC music and culture to new partners, platforms and

brands worldwide.

