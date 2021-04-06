Now On Bobby Bones' Network

The latest addition to PREMIERE NETWORKS and BOBBY BONES' NASHVILLE PODCAST NETWORK is the weekly "THE BIZTAPE" with COLIN McKAY and JOE WASILEWSKI. The show, formerly titled "THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY," debuted in MAY 2020. The retitled version posts its first episode on BONES' network TOMORROW (4/7), with BONES as Executive Producer.

“We searched for a long time to find a podcast that discussed the music business from the business side,” said music industry professionals McKAY and WASILEWSKI in a press release. “We wanted more advice and more depth than just ‘work hard.’ We decided to fill the void by creating ‘THE BIZTAPE’ so we could get as nerdy as we always wanted to with it. Thankfully, with the help of BOBBY BONES and the NASHVILLE PODCAST NETWORK, we have the opportunity to continue that dream and we can’t wait to start creating with such a passionate and unique brand.”

“I’ve been a fan of JOE and COLIN’s work for a long time, and it’s been exciting to watch them grow their platform,” said BONES. “They have an interesting perspective from a different side of the business that people don’t usually get to hear from, and I’m pumped to welcome them to our network.”

New episodes of the show will be available on WEDNESDAYS.

