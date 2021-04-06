ACM Radio Special

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has created an hour-long, fully produced radio special hosted by CARLY PEARCE, featuring commentary from ACM nominees MAREN MORRIS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, CHRIS STAPLETON, BROTHERS OSBORNE, KANE BROWN, LUKE BRYAN, INGRID ANDRESS and more. Stations can run the inventory free show, titled "The 56th ACM Awards Nominees Radio Special," any time between FRIDAY, APRIL 16th at 5p (ET) and SUNDAY, APRIL 18th.

Reach out to CHRISTA WILLIAMS here or at (615) 330-6194 for more details.

The 56th ACM Awards are scheduled for SUNDAY, APRIL 18th in NASHVILLE, and will air live on CBS beginning at 7p (CT).

