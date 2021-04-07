'Inside Projects' Lynn McDonnell

According to LYNN MCDONNELL, "We project our feelings of inadequacy onto others so we don’t have to feel it for ourselves. Then we feel guilty that we judged them, so we judge ourselves for being judgmental - wash, rinse, repeat. It is totally futile, exhausting and nuts!"

In this week's "Inside Project," LYNN tells us how stop the madness and reduce our judgmental tendencies. "It's an everyday process," she says.

