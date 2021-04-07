Bob Dylan (Photo: Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com)

BMG and KKR have teamed up to spend $1 billion on music copyrights, and that's not all.

BMG boss HARTWIG MASUCH has said his pact with the investment giant will make them big players for artist rights, with each putting up $500 million to the venture. “The fact is, with more and more artists in control of their rights these days, the old music industry ways are no longer an option," he said.

KKR partner NAT ZILKHA goes even further, telling MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDSIDE, "There's no upper limit on the capital" the two are looking to invest.

MASUCH feels his company is well-positioned for investment in this area. “BMG is unique in this conversation because it is in our DNA to say to songwriters, artists, and other partners, ‘Here, we found this money you are owed,'” he suggests. “BMG’s fairness agenda isn’t some kind of hobby, separate from our business strategy – it’s integral to it.

“You can raise $1bn, $2bn, $3bn – as much as you like – but if artists and, increasingly financial investors, cannot trust you to play it straight and treat them and their work with respect, then all the money in the world will not be sufficient to persuade them to do business with you.”

‘BOB DYLAN and PAUL SIMON are among the artists who have recently sold their publishing to SONY for nine figures, while MERCK MERCURIADES' HIPGNOSIS and IRVING AZOFF's ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP are also competing in the battle for publishing and other performing rights.

KKR recently acquired RYAN TEDDER's song catalog for $200 million in JANUARY, and are an investor in multiple companies that have a connection to the music rights business – including TIKTOK owner BYTEDANCE, FORTNITE maker EPIC GAMES and GIBSON GUITARS.

In a similar move of a music company joining an equity firm to invest in music rights properties, WARNER MUSIC GROUP joined with PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS in 2019 to create a fund of over $1 billion with which to buy music assets that WMG would then manage and monetize.

« see more Net News