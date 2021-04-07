New Funding

PATREON has raised $155 Million in Series F financing from investors led by TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT and WOODLINE PARTNERS. Existing investors involved in this round of funding include WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT, LONE PINE CAPITAL, NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES, GLADE BROOK CAPITAL, and DFJ GROWTH. The investments raise PATREON's valuation to $4 billion. PATREON's donation/subscription platform is used by many podcasters as a primary source of monetization.

"When SAM and I started PATREON eight years ago, we were solving a clear problem: collapsing the gap between the impact that creators have in the world and their paychecks at the end of the month," said PATREON CEO JACK CONTE. "That world is quickly becoming a reality, and the emerging creative class is already scaling their dreams. We're starting with content and community capabilities, but over the next decade we're setting out to build the creator infrastructure that supports a Second Renaissance."

"The world is shifting toward a creator economy, of which PATREON has been a long-standing champion, and the opportunity for the team to continue spearheading this movement is significant," said TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT Partner EVAN FEINBERG. "We believe PATREON can be a transformative, culture-defining company and we are excited to partner with them."

