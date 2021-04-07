Pandemic Study

NIELSEN's fifth study of consumer sentiment in the pandemic indicates that Americans are feeling more optimistic and ready to return to "normal," and that heavy AM/FM radio listeners are among the most ready to go.

In the study of consumers 18 and older, people who are “Ready to Go” comprised 61% of respondents in MARCH, up from 34% in APRIL 2020. The “Wait and See” category has dropped to 9%, compared with 29% in APRIL 2020. Heavy radio listeners, the study said, are more likely to make big-ticket purchases within a year (18% more likely to buy a vehicle, 64% more likely to buy a house).

Among other data in the study, 64% agreed that it is safer than it was a month ago, up from 38% in APRIL 2020; 72% said that their town is starting to emerge from the crisis, up from 44% a year ago; 52% have either been vaccinated or have an appointment or registration to get the vaccine, with older males more likely to be in this group; 26% are uncertain about the vaccine and 20% do not plan to get the vaccine, with the latter group leaning female, young, and Hispanic. Also, 2/3 of respondents said they work outside the home; car use is up, with heavy radio listeners leading that category.

“As Americans continue to navigate the pandemic, the future looks promising,” said NIELSEN AUDIO Managing Director BRAD KELLY. “Consumers are becoming more optimistic and resuming more normal activities, especially heavy radio listeners. AM/FM listeners are more likely to be out and about and spending more time in their vehicles.”

