The NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC EARTH Day Virtual Celebration will be hosted by travel expert JESSICA NABONGO and featuring ethologist and conservationist DR. JANE GOODALL with music performances by; ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO, AURORA, JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ, MAGGIE ROGERS, MY MORNING JACKET, ROSTAM, VALERIE JUNE, WILLIE NELSON, YO-YO MA, and ZIGGY MARLEY. Followed by a TIKTOK afterparty featuring JAYDA G. Watch the concert on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21st, 8:30p (ET) on the NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC YOUTUBE channel and at NatGeo.com/EarthDayEve.

"For over 133 years, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC has strived to inspire people to care more deeply for the planet. This EARTH Day, we hope to provide that inspiration with a one-of-a-kind celebration that invites audiences everywhere to unite around the power of music,” said NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Chairman GARY KNELL. “Our EARTH Day Eve event — virtual and accessible to everyone — will showcase environmentally passionate artists from around the world together with some of NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC’s most extraordinary Explorers. From AURORA's forest performance in BERGEN, NORWAY, to JANE GOODALL's greeting from her home in ENGLAND, the celebration will give us even more of a reason to fall in love with the place we all call home — and empower us to act to protect it.”

This event will introduce the NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Explorers, ethologist and conservationist DR. JANE GOODALL, carnivore ecologist DR. RAE WYNN GRANT, environmental journalist LILLYGOL SEDAGHAT and biologist DR. LUCY HAWKES. NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Explorer and marine photographer BRIAN SKERRY, will preview the new four-part DISNEY+ original series, from NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC “Secrets of the Whales,” from ACADEMY Award®-winning filmmaker and NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Explorer at Large JAMES CAMERON. Narrated by award-winning actress and conservationist SIGOURNEY WEAVER. The series begins on April 22nd, noon (PT) on DISNEY+.

