Sikes (Photo: Ed Rode)

NASHVILLE-based ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP has renewed its worldwide publishing agreement with hit songwriter and producer PAUL SIKES. He has written chart-topping Country songs including JIMMIE ALLEN's "Make Me Want To" and MATT STELL's "Everywhere But On," and has cuts on upcoming releases by ALLEN, CHASE MARTIN, CODY JOHNSON and more.

“I met PAUL back when I was with EXTREME WRITERS GROUP, and it didn’t take long to recognize how talented a musician and a young writer he was,” said ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP Pres. MICHAEL MARTIN. “Now he’s a triple threat as a hit songwriter, in-demand producer and touring musician. Everyone at ENDURANCE loves working with PAUL and we all are very excited to continue our journey together."

“I’m really happy to be continuing this journey with my family at ENDURANCE," said SIKES. They are driven, hardworking, and forward-thinking, all while maintaining a culture of integrity and fairness. I’m just so thankful I get to write songs for a company that’s made up of people that believe in me the way I believe in them. That’s tough to beat.”

« see more Net News