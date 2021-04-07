New brand

SUITERADIO’S syndicated BUD AND BROADWAY show has added a new affiliate, Country WKAK/ALBANY, GA, where they will be heard in mornings effective TOMORROW (4/8). The station, previously branded as “NASH FM 104.5,” was sold from CUMULUS MEDIA to FIRST MEDIA SERVICES LLC in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/18/20), and has just been re-branded as “GEORGIA 104.5, ALBANY’s New Country.” The duo will succeed CUMULUS show “MORNING KOFFY.”

FIRST MEDIA SOUTH Pres. RICK LAMBERT said, “I was familiar with the BUD AND BROADWAY show from their huge success in ST. LOUIS. During the planning phase of putting together the all-new GEORGIA 104.5, we knew that we needed a great morning show and one that’s funny. BUD AND BROADWAY certainly check those boxes and we look forward to a great partnership as we launch the all-new GEORGIA 104.5.”

Added the team’s BUD FORD and JERRY BROADWAY in a joint statement, “We launched our show a mere 85 miles from ALBANY in DOTHAN, AL. We love the area and the people there and are very excited to be a part of this station and this community!”

