Coming Friday

Former ENTERCOM/AUDACY Top 40 WODS (103.3 AMP RADIO, now Classic Hits WBGB (BIG 103))/BOSTON personalities BRIAN "B MO THE PRINCE" MOLLER and LOREN RAYE are moving into the podcasting world with FRIDAY's debut of "NONSENSE AND NOSTALGIA WITH B MO THE PRINCE AND LOREN RAYE."

RAYE tells ALL ACCESS the new show is about "life, liberty and the pursuit of the 90s." The hosts have been very active since the demise of AMP in 2020, with B MO becoming a prolific and successful TIKTOK personality and RAYE busy with voiceover work.

Hear the trailer and subscribe by clicking here.

« see more Net News