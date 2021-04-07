New Cross Market Role For Jenna Resneck

COX MEDIA GROUP Alternative WSUN (97X)/TAMPA Dir./Programming & Branding and CMG/TAMPA Social Media Director JENNA KESNECK adds the same role at sister WXXJ (X106.5)/JACKSONVILLE. KESNECK had been the acting Dir./Programming & Branding for WXXJ since CODY BLACK's exit last Fall (NET NEWS 11/3/20).

“JENNA is a branding sharpshooter," said CMG VP/Programming STEVE SMITH. "She has re-charged TAMPA's 97X by successfully bringing back the younger, more skeptical, aggressive new music audience to the airwaves by spearheading and executing slick, innovative content. The senior leadership team and I are excited to have her on board in JACKSONVILLE to create more of that ‘magic’ that will continue to boost WXXJ to new heights.”



"I am so grateful for the opportunity to not only work with the WXXJ brand and team, but to also bring a new synergy to CMG’s Alternative format with this cross market role,” said KESNECK. “Thank you to KATIE REID, JULES RILEY, STEVE SMITH, KEITH HASTINGS and the entire strategic team for their support!"

CMG JACKSONVILLE VP/GM KATIE REID noted, “JENNA is exactly the person we need to elevate the WXXJ brand. Her unwavering passion, wealth of experience, innate talent and strong leadership are just some of the many qualities that JENNA possesses that make her a perfect fit for this role.”

« see more Net News