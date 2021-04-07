Contracts Ratified

Writers and producers at SPOTIFY's GIMLET MEDIA and THE RINGER have unanimously voted to ratify their first collective bargaining agreements. The 48 bargaining unit members are represented by the WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA, EAST.

The agreements include increased salary minimums ($57,000 plus overtime at THE RINGER, $73,000 for Associate Producers at GIMLET), new senior titles, limits on use of independent contractors for positions within the bargaining unit, 2% annual increase minimums, 11 weeks' minimum severance,benefits, an editorial wall between sales and content with a guarantee that employees will not have to work on ads or branded content, diversity committee funding and hiring standards, no noncompetes for employees under $155,000 in salary, and formation of a labor management committee.

A statement from THE RINGER's Bargaining Committee said, “We began this process with the aim of improving working conditions and compensation at the company, especially for our lowest-paid members. We’re thrilled to have achieved that goal with this contract.”

GIMLET MEDIA’s Bargaining Committee said in its statement, “Our union began as an effort to improve diversity, pay equity, and pathways to promotion at GIMLET. We are proud that this first contract includes provisions that take steps forward on all of these issues. We also look forward to maintaining more open discussions with management to ensure that we continue to make progress on all these fronts, and more.”

WGAE Exec, Dir. LOWELL PETERSON said, "The collective bargaining agreements at GIMLET MEDIA and THE RINGER demonstrate that the people who make podcasts, from writers to producers to editors, bring enormous value to the major platforms for whom they create content. Collective bargaining ensures creative professionals have a seat at the table to address issues like inclusion and equity, intellectual property concerns, and sustainability of careers.”

The WGAE is also negotiating a collective bargaining agreement for employees at the other SPOTIFY podcasting production division, PARCAST.

