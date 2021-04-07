Nelson (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Country legend WILLIE NELSON has partnered with LUCK PRESENTS to present the first annual cannabis convention, "Luck Summit: Planting the Seed," benefitting HEADCOUNT's Cannabis Voter project. The project informs, registers, and turns out voters who want to see cannabis policy move forward. The multi-day, virtual summit will be hosted by NATHANIEL RATELIFF, and aims to destigmatize, educate and promote cannabis culture. Programming begins on MONDAY, APRIL 26th and will run through NELSON's birthday on THURSDAY, APRIL 29th.

In addition to panel discussions and keynote speakers, attendees will be treated to musical collaborations, comedy sketches, cooking demonstrations, health-focused activities and more.

“I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug," said NELSON. "Marijuana is an herb and a flower. GOD put it here. If He put it here and He wants it to grow, what gives the government the right to say that GOD is wrong?”

“WILLIE NELSON is a music and cannabis icon, so of course we're thrilled to partner,” said HEADCOUNT's CANNABIS VOTER PROJECT Dir. SAM D'ARCANGELO. “TEXAS and the rest of the UNITED STATES are sitting at a cannabis crossroads right now. There's no better time to celebrate how far we've come and have a conversation about where cannabis legalization goes from here."

