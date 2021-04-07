Sounds & Tastes Good!

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE News/Music KCRW/LOS ANGELES, which is the home of the radio show GOOD FOOD hosted by EVAN KLEIMAN, is set to present a three-part series of online virtual events that merge food and music called SOUND BITES.

The first SOUND BITES features KLEIMAN and KCRW PD of Music ANNE LITT in a conversation with chef ROY CHOI and JOHN GOURLEY from PORTUGAL. THE MAN, on THURSDAY, APRIL 22nd, at 7p PDT via Zoom. The event is free with registration. Learn more here.

The following events in the series will take place in MAY and JUNE.

« see more Net News