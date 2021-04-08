Ganam

Eight months after joining CORUS News-Talk CHED-A/EDMONTON to co-host mornings, SHAYE GANAM is moving to a new late-morning time slot for a solo show to air on both CHED and sister News-Talk CHQR-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 770)/CALGARY. GANAM's new show premieres MONDAY (4/12) and will air 9a-noon (MT) on CHED and 9:30a-12:30p on CHQR.

“I’m really excited about an opportunity to connect with Albertans right across the province,” said GANAM, the former CITV (GLOBAL EDMONTON) news anchor who joined CHELSEA BIRD in mornings at CHED as the replacement for the retired BRUCE BOWIE in SEPTEMBER. “It’s a totally unique opportunity to bring together the multitude of voices and positions from north to south and east to west.”

« see more Net News