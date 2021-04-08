Klotz

Industry veteran HANNAH KLOTZ has joined distribution company COPPERLINE as a NASHVILLE-based Project Mgr. Her background includes stints at DIGSIN and OSWALD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, where she rose to the position of day-to-day manager for Country duo BIG & RICH. Most recently, she had been booking manager for JOHN RICH’s REDNECK RIVIERA bar in downtown NASHVILLE.

In her new role, she will serve as COPPERLINE’s liaison with distribution partner THE ORCHARD, as well as overseeing and coordinating strategy, creative services, marketing, digital advertising, social media management, and more across the company’s roster of independent labels and artists.

“I’m so thrilled to be working with [CEO] WILL EDWARDS and the entire COPPERLINE team,” said KLOTZ. “They have welcomed me with open arms, and it’s so refreshing to work alongside such a creative and passionate group.”

