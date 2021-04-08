Chatman

Country radio veteran RON CHATMAN is returning to the format as AUDACY’s Country Content Coord., effective MONDAY, APRIL 12th. He will be departing his current job as Integrations Specialist at vCREATIVE TOMORROW (4/9), after nearly four years in that position.

CHATMAN tells ALL ACCESS, “I’m rejoining my old boss [Country Format Captain] TIM ROBERTS, as well as [WPAW/GREENSBORO, NC PD/Digital Integration Dir.] CLAY WALKER, as they innovate new programs and content for AUDACY’s great Country brands. I'm looking forward to innovating on the cutting edge of technology while enjoying the hell out of Country music.”

He further described his new job description on FACEBOOK last night (4/7), saying he’ll be “making sure our shows make it to all our platforms. I'll also work with the markets to help them implement anything they need, and just generally help with any heavy lifting I can. I loved my time at vCREATIVE. They have a great team and will continue to be the best at what they do, but I'm looking forward to my new adventure.”

Congratulate CHATMAN here. Beginning on MONDAY, his new email will be ron.chatman@audacy.com.

« see more Net News