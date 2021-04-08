First Two Winners Named

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC revealed this morning that GABBY BARRETT has won its New Female Artist of the Year prize, while JIMMIE ALLEN claims the New Male Artist of the Year trophy. Watch their reactions in the videos below as they got the news from KEITH URBAN.

In the New Female Artist category, BARRETT had been nominated along with INGRID ANDRESS, TENILLE ARTS, MICKEY GUYTON and CAYLEE HAMMACK. Other New Male Artist nominees were TRAVIS DENNING, HARDY, CODY JOHNSON and PARKER McCOLLUM. BARRETT is also nominated for Single of the Year for “I Hope” (NET NEWS 2/26).

The announcements come 10 days ahead of the “The 56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS,” which will air live from NASHVILLE on SUNDAY, APRIL 18th from 7-10p (CT) on CBS TELEVISION NETWORK. With their wins, ALLEN and BARRETT have been added to the show's previously announced list of performers (NET NEWS 4/5). The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+, VIACOMCBS’ global streaming service.

Congratulations to @JimmieAllen on being named ACM New Male Artist of the Year! ?



Watch to see how Jimmie reacted when he got the news from #ACMawards host @KeithUrban!



? Jimmie will be performing at the #ACMawards on Sunday, April 18th on @CBS—don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/8Zb9gK4436 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 8, 2021

Congratulations to @GabbyBarrett_ on being named ACM New Female Artist of the Year!✨#ACMawards host @KeithUrban surprised her with the news—watch to see her adorable reaction!



? Don't miss Gabby's performance at the #ACMawards on Sunday, April 18th on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/Jk49priFD1 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 8, 2021

« see more Net News