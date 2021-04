Eliah Seton (Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)

Former WARNER MUSIC GROUP Pres. Of Independent Music & Creator Services ELIAH SETON takes over as SOUNDCLOUD's new President. In his role at WMG, SETON oversaw independent labels ADA WORLDWIDE, ASYLUM RECORDS, LEVEL and ARTS MUSIC. SETON steps in at SOUNDCLOUD on MAY 1 reporting to SOUNDCLOUD CEO MICHAEL WEISSMAN.

MUSICWEEK.COM has more.

