Aubry (l) and Romanello (r)

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE has promoted CELENE AUBRY to Dir. of its HATCH SHOW PRINT business, and DANA ROMANELLO to Associate Dir. of Museum Sales.

AUBRY has been with HATCH SHOW PRINT for nearly 10 years, managing the shop and playing a key role in guiding its educational mission. ROMANELLO joined the museum in 2014. She currently serves as secretary for the STUDENT & YOUTH TRAVEL ASSOCIATION Youth Foundation Board of Trustees and is a LEADERSHIP BLUEGRASS alumna.

