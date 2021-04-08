O'Donnell (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Syndicated talk host STEPHANIE MILLER's annual "Sexy Liberal Tour" standup comedy show is going virtual again this year and is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a pay-per-view streaming event SATURDAY (4/10) at 8p (ET) with the help of special guest ROSIE O'DONNELL. O'DONNELL will join MILLER and tour regulars JOHN FUGELSANG, HAL SPARKS, and FRANGELA for the special stream, which will also include clips from past editions of the tour including guests like MARHARET CHO, LILY TOMLIN, ROB REINER, MARTIN SHEEN, and Reps. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), TED LIEU (D-CA), and ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA).

“STEPHANIE’s brilliantly insightful humor continues to resonate with political progressives and centrists across the country and across demographics,” said SM RADIO PRODUCTIONS INC. Pres. and CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP co-founder RON HARTENBAUM. “The crusade to bring sanity to the national political discussion continues and there could not be a better team to help lead the charge than STEPHANIE, ROSIE and their ‘Tour’ colleagues.”

