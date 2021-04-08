AmericanaFest Returning This September

AMERICANAFEST will return to NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd through SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th in multiple venues throughout the city. The music festival and conference event will be structured differently than in years past, with WEDNESDAY through FRIDAY focusing on music business panels at THE WESTIN NASHVILLE, three nights of music discovery showcases THURSDAY through SATURDAY, and parties on WEDNESDAY evenings, in addition to many daytime special events throughout the week. Passes are limited due to COVID-19 precautions, and are on sale now here. The physical event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but rebranded as "Thriving Roots: A Virtual Community Music Conference" (NET NEWS 8/20/2020).

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION's (AMA) AMERICANA Honors & Awards ceremony will take place on WEDNESDAY evening at the historic RYMAN AUDITORIUM. Tickets for the show will be on sale at a later date. Last year's awards were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic (NET NEWS 11/11/2020).

“We’re beyond elated to once again be able to celebrate with our incredible community in MUSIC CITY,” said AMA Executive Dir. JED HILLY. “As we prioritize having a safe and positive event for everyone involved, we’re looking forward to bringing back exciting music discovery, industry insight and plenty of networking opportunities that our attendees have come to enjoy over the last two decades.”

Artists interested in showcasing at this year's festival can find out more information here, from now through FRIDAY, APRIL 30th.

