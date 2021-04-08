KGGN Collected Baby Items

CORNERSTONE CHURCH HEMET Contemporary Christian KGGN (ALWAYS ENCOURAGING ... ALWAYS UPLIFTING 102.5 The Vine)/RIVERSIDE, CA hosted the Inland Empire’s Largest Baby Shower. Thousands of diapers were collected in Southern California. GM CHRIS THOMPSON shared, “We have a goal of connecting with our community and engaging our listeners to give back."



The Vine partnered with My City Youth Center, Birth Choice Centers and Rancho Damacitas Children & Family Services to distribute the donated baby items from their generous listeners.

