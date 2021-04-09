Corus Deal

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC MLS soccer has found a new radio home under a two-year deal with CORUS ENTERTAINMENT. Game coverage, which found itself without a station after BELL MEDIA Sports CKST-A (TSN 1040)/VANCOUVER flipped to Comedy earlier this year, will air on CORUS Traffic CHMJ-A (AM730)/VANCOUVER; a regular weekly WHITECAPS show and a coaches' show will air on sister News-Talk CKNW-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 980 CKNW) and the team will get promotional support from Alternative CFOX and Classic Rock CFMI (ROCK 101). COREY BASSO and COLIN MILLER will return to call the matches. The team will also receive ongoing coverage from CORUS' CHAN-TV (GLOBAL BC) and GLOBAL NEWS: BC1.

“This is a fantastic partnership for our club and for our fans,” said WHITECAPS FC Chief Communications Officer TOM PLASTERAS. “CORUS ENTERTAINMENT brings a tremendous reach to inform and engage our loyal supporters, and also to introduce new fans to the club. We are excited to have an expansive partnership that includes programming and promotional support on each of their iconic radio and TV stations.”

“CORUS ENTERTAINMENT is proud to be the new home for WHITECAPS FC,” said CORUS Natonal Dir./Talk Radio LARRY GIFFORD. “This partnership uniquely features a strong collective of heritage brands -- each with passionate fans, a genuine love of VANCOUVER, a desire to be great community partners and a shared eagerness to entertain audiences with top tier talent.”

