Condolences

IHEARTMEDIA personality AMY BROWN, a member of “The BOBBY BONES Show” team and a partner in the company’s AMY BROWN PODCAST NETWORK, is mourning the loss of her father, HARVEY CLIFTON MOFFETT, who passed away last week. She has been taking some time off to spend with her family during this difficult time.

YESTERDAY (4/8), BROWN posted a tribute to him on INSTAGRAM. “COVID didn’t take dad from us, but it certainly contributed to his frail mental and physical state,” she shared.

