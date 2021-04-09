Fundraiser

From MONDAY APRIL 19th through FRIDAY APRIL 23rd, NTS will be taken over by special guest curators, KEVIN SHIELDS, PATIA BORJA, DOPPLEREFFEKT, ARCA, LIZ JOHNSON ARTUR, LAURIE ANDERSON, THEO PARRISH, and MATT GROENING. The programming for both live channels will be a mix of guest radio shows, soundscapes, conversations, and performances will begin at NOON (BT). Throughout the online celebration, listeners will be encouraged to donate to THE GLOBAL FOODBANKING NETWORK.

The guest curators come from all walks of life and span a wide breadth of disciplines and cultural scenes, from established musicians to photographers, TV writers, and memers.

MONDAY, KEVIN SHIELDS and my bloody valentine taking over NTS channel 1, with NTS affiliate MICA LEVI present a series of recordings created with LONDON-based friends and collaborators on channel 2. Tuesday will be NYC activist and meme auteur PATIA BORJA from PATIA’S FANTASY WORLD present six hours of special guest and AMA whilst cult techno legend DOPPLEREFFEKT presents unreleased material and a collaboration with cosmologists on the flip channel.

WEDNESDAY, ARCA and celebrated photographer LIZ JOHNSON ARTUR each curate their own dream 6-hour stretch of radio; then on THURSDAY listeners can tune into avant-pop legend LAURIE ANDERSON alongside rising GHANAIAN star AMAARAE. And to close off the week, DETROIT dancefloor icon THEO PARRISH and MATT GROENING provide a fitting end to this weeklong celebration of 10 years of NTS.

