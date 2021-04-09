Earl 'DMX' Simmons (Photo: Jonathan Mannion)

The family of rapper EARL "DMX" SIMMONS and WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL confirm that the 50 year old artist has died at WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL in WHITE PLAINS, NY. DMX had been hospitalized in grave condition following an APRIL 2 heart attack.

In a release, SIMMONS' family said, "EARL was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. EARL’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

